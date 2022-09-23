Restaurant security video that went viral online, showed a man harassing, then assaulting a woman in Tangshan, Hebei province on June 10. The woman’s companions were also beaten in an attack that sparked public outrage and questions about justice in China. Photo: Weibo
Tangshan attack: China jails man for 24 years after assault of 4 women
- Sentencing of Chen Jizhi and fellow gang members comes more than three months after the vicious beatings at a barbecue restaurant
- Attack that shocked the nation prompted a debate about justice and a national crackdown on violent crime
