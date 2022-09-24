Weibo is one of the country’s biggest platforms for public debate. Photo: Shutterstock
Weibo chairman backs Chinese censors’ crackdown and promises ‘ecologically sound’ cyberspace
- Cao Guowei also promises to promote government-affiliated accounts to guide online debate in article for magazine published by country’s online regulator
- Weibo has already started revealing user locations to combat ‘misinformation’ and uses a network of volunteers to monitor and report content
Weibo is one of the country’s biggest platforms for public debate. Photo: Shutterstock