Weibo is one of the country’s biggest platforms for public debate. Photo: Shutterstock
Censorship in China
Weibo chairman backs Chinese censors’ crackdown and promises ‘ecologically sound’ cyberspace

  • Cao Guowei also promises to promote government-affiliated accounts to guide online debate in article for magazine published by country’s online regulator
  • Weibo has already started revealing user locations to combat ‘misinformation’ and uses a network of volunteers to monitor and report content

Stella Chen
Stella Chen

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Sep, 2022

