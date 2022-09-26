More than 2,000 delegates will attend the Communist Party’s 20th congress, which gets under way on October 16. Photo: EPA-EFE
Countdown to China’s Communist Party congress enters final stages with release of delegate list
- More than 2,000 people to attend pivotal political event to start on October 16
- List contains few surprises, a message to the country and the world that the leadership transition is under control, analyst says
More than 2,000 delegates will attend the Communist Party’s 20th congress, which gets under way on October 16. Photo: EPA-EFE