Human rights lawyer Zhou Shifeng served 7 years after being arrested in the “709” crackdown in 2015. Photo: Handout
‘709’ crackdown: Chinese human rights lawyer Zhou Shifeng released after 7 years in prison for subversion
- Zhou was the first rights lawyer to face trial from the nationwide crackdown in 2015 which saw over 300 lawyers and activists detained
- Observers note that his release coincides with the jailing of his law school classmate Fu Zhenghua, a senior police chief at the time of the purge
