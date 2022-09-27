A visitor takes photos at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. The party is gearing up for its twice-a-decade national congress. Photo: Reuters
‘Painful lessons’: call for China’s Communist Party to avoid ‘strategic mistakes’

  • Former top ideologist He Yiting says consequences of such mistakes would be dire – pointing to the Cultural Revolution
  • He made the remarks in an article, the latest in a propaganda push in the lead-up to next month’s five-yearly party congress

Josephine Ma
Updated: 6:00am, 27 Sep, 2022

