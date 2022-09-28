Jiao district epidemic control command centre says a video that went viral of rice and eggs being dumped was shot by Hongqi Street community staff who found some residents “did not follow the prevention and control requirements”. The workers have since been “seriously criticised and educated”. Photo: Weibo
Authorities in China investigate video of officials dumping rice and eggs during Covid-19 lockdown
- Viral video shot in northern Jiamusi city sparked public anger and state media commentary about perceived abuse of power and food waste
- District epidemic control command centre says authorities launched a process to ‘hold relevant officials responsible’
Jiao district epidemic control command centre says a video that went viral of rice and eggs being dumped was shot by Hongqi Street community staff who found some residents “did not follow the prevention and control requirements”. The workers have since been “seriously criticised and educated”. Photo: Weibo