Mainland Chinese experts have offered to help treat a giant panda at Taipei Zoo that has developed a potentially life-threatening brain condition, according to Beijing. Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the zoo had informed the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base in Sichuan province of the panda’s condition on September 22. “Experts from the mainland side are greatly concerned and are willing to offer professional and technical assistance as well as other necessary aid to the zoo,” Zhu told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday. The giant panda – 18-year-old Tuan Tuan – was one of two sent to Taipei as gifts from mainland China in 2008 by then president Hu Jintao, at a time when relations were warming. Ma Ying-jeou of the Kuomintang party had taken office as Taiwan ’s president in May that year, pursuing a policy to engage Beijing. Zhu said the giant pandas had been greatly welcomed and loved by Taiwanese people at the zoo. Tuan Tuan was diagnosed with epilepsy – a brain disorder that causes seizures – on September 18. How long have pandas been eating bamboo? At least 6 million years, study suggests A Taipei Zoo official said any help from mainland experts to treat the giant panda was welcome. “In fact over the years we have stayed in touch with experts at the panda centre in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan,” said the official, who declined to be named. She said the zoo had consulted mainland experts via videoconference about the condition of all of its giant pandas over the years, and they recently gave medical advice on Tuan Tuan’s situation. “We noticed in mid-August that Tuan Tuan was acting a bit strange and had really lost his appetite. We checked the surveillance camera footage and saw him having a three-minute seizure on August 23,” the official said. They discovered this had happened three times, and the zoo’s medical team then arranged an MRI scan for Tuan Tuan on September 18, she said. The diagnosis was made by veterinary surgeons from the National Taiwan University Veterinary Hospital after the scan showed damage and swelling on the giant panda’s brain. Why are pandas so ‘chonky’ despite their vegan diet? The official said that given Tuan Tuan’s age – almost 60 in human years – there was a risk that the condition could be life-threatening if it worsened. “We’re still waiting for the results of a fluid analysis before we can say any more,” the official said, adding that the results were expected in two weeks. She said Tuan Tuan was being given anticonvulsant drugs and is in a section of the zoo’s Giant Panda House that is off limits to visitors, and that his appetite was improving. Tuan Tuan and his mate Yuan Yuan, also 18, have had two cubs – the first born in Taiwan – in 2013 and 2020. The combination of their names means “reunion” in Chinese, suggesting cross-strait unification when Hu sent them as gifts. While giant pandas are no longer classified as endangered – their number in the wild was estimated at 1,800 in 2021 – they remain vulnerable under the latest classification by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.