Former senior spy official Liu Yanping was detained in March and placed under investigation. Photo: Weibo
Former top graft-buster at Chinese spy agency to face court on bribery charges
- Liu Yanping accused of accepting ‘particularly huge’ amounts of property from others in return for favours
- Separately, former top judge Shen Deyong has been placed under formal arrest ‘on suspicion of taking bribes’
