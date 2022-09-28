Former senior spy official Liu Yanping was detained in March and placed under investigation. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Former top graft-buster at Chinese spy agency to face court on bribery charges

  • Liu Yanping accused of accepting ‘particularly huge’ amounts of property from others in return for favours
  • Separately, former top judge Shen Deyong has been placed under formal arrest ‘on suspicion of taking bribes’

William Zheng
Updated: 8:47pm, 28 Sep, 2022

