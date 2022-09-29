Travellers outside the Beijing Railway Station on Tuesday. Chinese have been urged to stay put during the “golden week” holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Why the National Day ‘golden week’ holiday is causing frustration in China

  • Usually a time for travel and family gatherings, many people will not be going anywhere during the break because of Covid-19 curbs
  • Some will have to work for seven straight days after the holiday, and many have complained about the arrangements on social media

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 4:30pm, 29 Sep, 2022

