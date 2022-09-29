Travellers outside the Beijing Railway Station on Tuesday. Chinese have been urged to stay put during the “golden week” holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
Why the National Day ‘golden week’ holiday is causing frustration in China
- Usually a time for travel and family gatherings, many people will not be going anywhere during the break because of Covid-19 curbs
- Some will have to work for seven straight days after the holiday, and many have complained about the arrangements on social media
Travellers outside the Beijing Railway Station on Tuesday. Chinese have been urged to stay put during the “golden week” holiday. Photo: Bloomberg