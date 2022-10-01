The education ministry says it will do more to promote Chinese culture in the classroom. Photo: AFP
Chinese lawmakers call for schools to spend less time teaching English to children

  • The Education Ministry says it rejected the proposal made by members of the National People’s Congress but will do more to promote Chinese culture
  • Some believe the calls are motivated by a desire to reduce Western influence, but others fear that students can only lose out as a result

Stella Chen
Updated: 12:06pm, 1 Oct, 2022

