How the Chinese internet saw Cuba’s vote on gay marriage, surrogacy

The change did not go unnoticed in China, which shares ideological similarities with Cuba.

In China the LGBTQ community faces legal and social barriers. Same-sex couples cannot marry or adopt and surrogacy is prohibited for all.

For people in general, adoption is extremely difficult and access to reproductive technologies is limited, with many in the country to seek surrogacy overseas .

On Chinese social media, the news about same-sex marriage was greeted with support.

“The world has taken another big step toward respecting reality and respecting love,” one commenter on Weibo said, echoing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s statement that “love is now the law”.

“Are we going to be the very last country in the world to let gay marriage happen?” a Weibo user said.

There was also surprise online that authorities in Cuba gave its citizens a say on the issues.

“Now even Cuban people have the right to vote in a referendum?” one Weibo user wrote.

But there was scepticism about surrogacy, even in Cuba’s case where no money is allowed to change hands.

“It doesn’t matter if Cuba approves altruistic or commercial surrogacy, it is exploitation of women’s bodies,” a commenter said.

“Cuba is going down an evil path now, we should kick them out of the socialist camp,” another said.

Surrogacy is banned in China and remains a sensitive topic, as demonstrated by the case of actress Zheng Shuang.

Zheng came in for intense public criticism last year when her former boyfriend accused her of abandoning their two surrogate children in the United States. The case went to court in the US, with Zheng losing a custody battle over the children although granted visitation rights to them.

Several state media outlets attacked her, saying “surrogacy is clearly banned in China and it commercialises infants’ lives and objectifies women’s bodies”.

Zheng apologised and said she was “willing to accept criticism from all sides and would consciously reflect on her mistakes”.

But there are also voices online supporting the legalisation of surrogacy.

“Even though surrogacy is not legal in China, we still have the incident of women getting abused like the Xuzhou chained woman, so why bother opposing this in other countries?” one Weibo user wrote.