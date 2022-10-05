Xinjiang has suspended all passenger train services leaving the region to stop the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AP Photo
In China, Xinjiang halts travel out of region as officials admit to failures in controlling outbreak
- Authorities aim to prevent virus spreading elsewhere in China and seeks to make up for shortcomings that led to resurgence in cases
- Xinjiang vice-chairman says failures include low testing capacity and lack of professionalism among staff who mishandled samples and became infected
