Taiwan’s deputy economy minister says it’s “not realistic” to completely decouple trade from mainland China. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan is stockpiling supplies to prepare for blockade or attack, official says

  • Island has food, energy and other critical supplies in reserve, according to deputy economy minister Chen Chern-chyi
  • But he says it would be unrealistic to decouple from mainland China, Taiwan’s largest trading partner

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 8:32pm, 5 Oct, 2022

