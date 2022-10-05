Taiwan’s deputy economy minister says it’s “not realistic” to completely decouple trade from mainland China. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan is stockpiling supplies to prepare for blockade or attack, official says
- Island has food, energy and other critical supplies in reserve, according to deputy economy minister Chen Chern-chyi
- But he says it would be unrealistic to decouple from mainland China, Taiwan’s largest trading partner
