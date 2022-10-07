Authorities said they would support campus activities to promote an appropriate view of relationships. Photo: Shutterstock
Authorities said they would support campus activities to promote an appropriate view of relationships. Photo: Shutterstock
Women and gender
China /  Politics

Chinese education authorities back lessons in love for students

  • Ministry expresses support for lawmaker’s proposal to promote activities that foster a positive view of family life, saying it is important for ‘social harmony’
  • The country is currently facing a demographic crisis with policymakers looking for ways to increase the country’s birth rate

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 9:12am, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities said they would support campus activities to promote an appropriate view of relationships. Photo: Shutterstock
Authorities said they would support campus activities to promote an appropriate view of relationships. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE