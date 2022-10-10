Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has called on Beijing to work with Taipei to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement” to uphold cross-strait peace and stability, saying military confrontation is not an option for the two sides. However, in the same speech she pledged to increase the mass production of precision missiles and further develop the island’s asymmetric warfare capabilities to deal with growing military threats from Beijing and potential cross-strait conflict. “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” she said in a major address on Monday that marked Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day , or the 111th anniversary of the Republic of China, the island’s official name. Noting that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was the basis for the development of cross-strait ties, Tsai said it was regrettable that Beijing had in recent years intensified its military threats, diplomatic pressure and trade obstructions in a bid to force the island to accept the mainland’s sovereignty. Beijing has long viewed Taiwan as its own and has vowed to take it under control, by force if necessary. Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but Washington is opposed to any attempt to take the island by force. This year, Tsai’s speech came just days before Beijing is set to convene its five-yearly party congress , starting on Sunday. President Xi Jinping, also the party’s general secretary, is expected to be confirmed for a third five-year term at the Communist Party’s national congress. There is much attention on whether Xi will introduce more detail about Beijing’s plan to unify with Taiwan in his report expected to be presented on the opening day. Taiwan’s military ‘stronger’ following PLA drills: Tsai Ing-wen On Monday, Tsai asked Beijing not to make any misjudgments on account of Taiwan’s democratic system. “They must not mistake that there is room for compromise in the Taiwanese people’s commitment to democracy and freedom, and thus attempt to divide Taiwanese society by exploiting the fierce competition between our political parties,” she said, adding that this way of thinking would only push the two sides further apart. She said only by respecting the island’s system could there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait. “We look forward to the gradual resumption of healthy and orderly cross-strait people-to-people exchanges after the loosening of border restrictions on both sides, thereby easing tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Beijing has suspended official exchanges and interactions with Taipei since Tsai was elected president in 2016 and refused to accept the “one-China” principle. “Provided there are rationality, equality and mutual respect, we are willing to work with the Beijing authorities to find a mutually agreeable arrangement for upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. This is our shared responsibility,” Tsai said. Tsai, however, stressed that because of the intensification of Beijing’s military threats against Taipei in recent years, Taiwan must upgrade its defence and the combat readiness of its soldiers to ensure stability in the event of a mainland attack. “Over the past few years, we have stepped up defence reform and increased our defence budget each year in order to strengthen our national defence capabilities and resilience,” she said. In late August, the island’s cabinet approved a record NT$586.3 billion (US$18.5 billion) military budget – which would account for 2.4 per cent of GDP in 2023. “As part of this effort, we are ramping up the mass production of precision missiles and high-performance naval vessels. In addition, we are working to acquire various small, highly mobile precision weapons that will help us develop comprehensive asymmetric warfare capabilities, ensuring that Taiwan is fully prepared to respond to external military threats,” Tsai said. In August, the People’s Liberation Army held unprecedented live-fire drills and fired ballistic missiles over Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, a trip Beijing saw as a violation of its sovereignty and a breach of Washington’s one-China policy. Taiwan is stockpiling supplies to prepare for blockade or attack, official says It also sent warplanes and warships across the median line in the Taiwan Strait, the de facto line separating the island and the mainland. Those crossings have continued in what Taiwanese and US officials say is an effort by the PLA to create a new normal for a future attack on the island. “Through our actions, we are sending a message to the international community that Taiwan will take responsibility for our own self-defence, that we will not leave anything to fate, and that we will work with our allies to jointly maintain security and stability in the region,” Tsai said. She said the island had also stepped up the training of its troops and reservists in an effort to build a military force that could effectively respond to the demands of modern warfare.