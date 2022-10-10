Chinese people should “boost their confidence … and patience” in the country’s stringent zero-Covid controls , according to a commentary published on Monday in Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily. “Confidence is more important than gold in the fight against the epidemic … the prevention and control guidelines are effective against the Omicron variant,” the commentary said. It added that China can still achieve early detection, isolation and treatment of Covid-19 even though the stealthy transmission of the virus causes more asymptomatic and mild infections. Extreme zero-Covid rules in China ahead of Communist Party congress The commentary came ahead of the 20th party congress, which begins on Sunday, and follows a long public holiday that saw a spike in domestic travel as coronavirus cases climbed. Nearly 2,000 infections were reported on Sunday, with 373 local confirmed cases and 1,566 asymptomatic cases. Frustration has grown ahead of the twice-a-decade national congress, and local governments across China are doubling down on zero-Covid controls by imposing measures such as pre-emptive lockdowns and bans to prevent coronavirus flare-ups. China has shown no signs of abandoning its zero-tolerance approach , while many other countries have chosen to live with the virus and loosened restrictions. But public patience for the strict measures is wearing thin, as sudden lockdowns spark shortages in food and other essential items, while travel and work has been severely disrupted. Public anger hit a new level after a bus that had been transporting residents from the southern city of Guiyang, in Guizhou, to an isolation facility in another city crashed in the middle of the night killing 27 people. The newspaper commentary defended China’s response as “scientific” and “in line with national conditions” as the Omicron variant remains a major threat to the elderly. However, excessive control measures need to be stopped to boost the public’s confidence and patience, it said. China’s economy will suffer if local cadres don’t dare adapt policies “We must optimise epidemic prevention and control initiatives, and further improve them to be more scientific, precise and effective to minimise the impact on economic development and the normal life of the public, and to increase confidence and patience in our current epidemic prevention and control policies,” the commentary said. Local governments are resorting to strict punishment, sometimes even police detention, to deal with control violations. Authorities in Tongzhou district in the capital Beijing said people who violate home quarantine rules will be sent to extended central isolation at their own expense. “Those who cause the spread of the coronavirus or increase transmission risk will be held accountable according to the law,” a statement said. A man infected with the Omicron variant BF.7 was under investigation in Shaoguan, in Guangdong province, on Sunday after he spat on a street without mask. That had resulted in several other people being infected, “posing a significant transmission risk across the city”, authorities said. In eastern Hangzhou, in Zhejiang province, six employees from two shopping malls were detained on Sunday for failing to ask customers to register their visits to the malls on a mobile app, after one of the customers turned out to be infected.