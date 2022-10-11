China is under pressure to abandon its zero-Covid strategy as the country’s economy faces a slowdown. Photo: AFP
China gives clearest sign yet it will stick with zero-Covid strategy
- Public had expected shift away from stringent Covid-19 measures after 20th party congress
- However, People’s Daily commentary signals leaders are determined to continue pandemic controls after pivotal political meeting this month
