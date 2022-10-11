Delegates will gather at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for China’s 20th party congress next week. Photo: AFP
Delegates will gather at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for China’s 20th party congress next week. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Explainer |
How are China’s 20th Communist Party congress delegates chosen?

  • The selection process is different from elections in the West and requires multiple rounds of recommendations and reviews
  • Candidates must include ethnic minorities, farmers and ‘model workers’, but results often reflect elite preferences, according to Chinese politics scholar

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 11:40pm, 11 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Delegates will gather at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for China’s 20th party congress next week. Photo: AFP
Delegates will gather at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for China’s 20th party congress next week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE