China’s 20th party congress is expected to approve constitutional amendments to elevate President Xi Jinping’s status to China’s “core” leader. Photo: Reuters
China’s 20th party congress is expected to approve constitutional amendments to elevate President Xi Jinping’s status to China’s “core” leader. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

China’s Xi Jinping to further consolidate power with changes to Communist Party constitution

  • Coming national party congress expected to approve constitutional amendments to elevate President Xi’s status to China’s “core” leader
  • Party’s constitution to further embrace Xi’s ruling philosophy, map out policy directions

Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 9:10pm, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s 20th party congress is expected to approve constitutional amendments to elevate President Xi Jinping’s status to China’s “core” leader. Photo: Reuters
China’s 20th party congress is expected to approve constitutional amendments to elevate President Xi Jinping’s status to China’s “core” leader. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE