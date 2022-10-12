The country has touted the superiority of its approach to Covid-19. Photo: AP
Why Chinese official media moved to squash hopes of swift end to zero-Covid policy after party congress

  • Making a sudden change after the event would undermine the message that strict curbs were needed to save lives, according to one observer
  • Strict controls have taken a growing toll on the economy and public, and many had hoped there might be a shift after the year’s biggest political event

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:09pm, 12 Oct, 2022

