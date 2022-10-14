The party congress presidium presides over key functions of the event, and offers valuable clues about seniority and the power-sharing arrangement of China’s leadership. Photo: AP
Which elders will reappear for the Chinese Communist Party’s national congress? And are they more than window-dressing?
- Elected members of party congress presidium preside over key functions of the event
- But party elders are more like ‘window-dressing’, with real power lying in Politburo Standing Committee, analyst says
The party congress presidium presides over key functions of the event, and offers valuable clues about seniority and the power-sharing arrangement of China’s leadership. Photo: AP