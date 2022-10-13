Stringent Covid-19 measures including frequent PCR testing are set to continue in China, according to a senior government adviser. Photo: Reuters
Stringent Covid-19 measures including frequent PCR testing are set to continue in China, according to a senior government adviser. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Coronavirus in China: ‘No timeline’ for exit from zero-Covid controls

  • Expert panel head Liang Wannian gives blunt response to widespread speculation that restrictions could ease next year
  • Without better prevention and treatment tools, ending the policy could overwhelm medical resources and lead to more deaths, he says

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 4:30pm, 13 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Stringent Covid-19 measures including frequent PCR testing are set to continue in China, according to a senior government adviser. Photo: Reuters
Stringent Covid-19 measures including frequent PCR testing are set to continue in China, according to a senior government adviser. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE