Stringent Covid-19 measures including frequent PCR testing are set to continue in China, according to a senior government adviser. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus in China: ‘No timeline’ for exit from zero-Covid controls
- Expert panel head Liang Wannian gives blunt response to widespread speculation that restrictions could ease next year
- Without better prevention and treatment tools, ending the policy could overwhelm medical resources and lead to more deaths, he says
