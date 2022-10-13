Li Jia, former head of Shanxi’s political advisory body, lost his party titles and was demoted from ministerial to vice-ministerial level in the government system. Photo: Handout
China’s political elites get a message on loyalty ahead of party congress

  • Central Committee endorses ‘lenient’ punishment of senior official for wrongdoings that took place before Xi Jinping took power
  • Li Jia – accused of ‘vote rigging in party elections’ and breaking the rules by asking about efforts to fight corruption – has been demoted

Stella Chen
Updated: 10:14pm, 13 Oct, 2022

