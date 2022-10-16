China’s 20th Communist Party national congress opens in Beijing
- The twice-a-decade political gathering will produce sweeping personnel changes at the top as Xi Jinping builds a team for his third term
- The Chinese leader will deliver a report summarising the party’s achievements of the past five years and laying out a trajectory for the years to come
The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party, China’s most consequential political event in a decade, starts today at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
The twice-a-decade gathering will usher in Xi Jinping’s precedent-breaking third term as the party’s general secretary, as well as a new 300-strong Central Committee, the party’s top policymaking body.
It will produce sweeping changes at the top as Xi builds a new team for his third term. Analysts expect many new faces on the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee – the highest decision-making body.
Xi, 69, undoubtedly the most powerful party leader since Deng Xiaoping, is delivering a report summarising the achievements of the past five years and sketching a trajectory for the party and country over the next five years and beyond. His address comes as the world’s second-largest economy faces a host of challenges, from tensions with the West to the Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reporting by Josephine Ma, Jack Lau, Frank Tang, Stella Chen, William Zheng, Guo Rui and Xinlu Liang