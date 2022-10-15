Attendants stand near a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Centre, ahead of the 20th Communist Party Congress. Photo: AFP
breaking | Closing date announced for China’s 20th Communist Party congress
- The crucial political meeting is to run for a week from Sunday, with the new leadership line-up expected to be revealed a day later
- This year’s congress will see a number of retirements, making way for a crop of promotions to the top echelons of power
