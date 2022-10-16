Communist Party representatives hold a press conference via video link, in Beijing on October 15. Photo: Xinhua
Communist Party representatives hold a press conference via video link, in Beijing on October 15. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan independence is ‘a dead end’, China’s Communist Party says ahead of key congress

  • Option of reunification by force targets separatists and external actors, not ‘compatriots in Taiwan’, party spokesman says in Beijing
  • Reunification holds bright prospects for long-term stability and development of entire Chinese nation, Sun Yeli assures Taiwanese

Mimi Lau
Updated: 6:17am, 16 Oct, 2022

