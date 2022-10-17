Former president Hu Jintao (right) took his seat beside his successor Xi Jinping on Sunday morning. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former president Hu Jintao (right) took his seat beside his successor Xi Jinping on Sunday morning. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Peering behind the masks at China’s Communist Party congress

  • Most people taking part in Sunday’s opening ceremony had their faces covered, the first time for such an event
  • There were exceptions though – as well as notable absences for the gathering

Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 1:00am, 17 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former president Hu Jintao (right) took his seat beside his successor Xi Jinping on Sunday morning. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former president Hu Jintao (right) took his seat beside his successor Xi Jinping on Sunday morning. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE