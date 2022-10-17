Peering behind the masks at China’s Communist Party congress

While most of the world has moved on from coronavirus restrictions, China’s zero-Covid policy was evident both inside and outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday morning. As the Communist Party elite gathered for the opening ceremony of its national congress , most of the 2,000-plus delegates wore a mask in the hall, the first time for such an event. The exceptions were the front row of top leaders led by President Xi Jinping, including the entire 25-strong Politburo and retired members of the Standing Committee. The waiver meant the media had a rare look at the party elders , whose health is a source of frequent speculation. Among the elders was Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao , 79. A visibly frail Hu followed Xi into the hall, walking with the help of a young aide as Xi occasionally looked back and slowed his pace. Before Hu took his place to Xi’s left, Xi gently touched his elbow and gestured for him to take a seat. After Xi returned to his seat after delivering the report, the two made eye contact and Hu smiled at Xi. But Xi was not seen shaking anyone’s hand at the event. Also seated in the front row were most of the retired members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s top decision-making body. They included former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, who was embroiled in an extramarital scandal with tennis star Peng Shuai. Song Ping, 105, was the oldest party elder to make an appearance. Arriving in a wheelchair, Song appeared to be in good health, and occasionally picked up his work report on his desk to read it closely as Xi read out the document at the podium. Zeng Qinghong, the 83-year-old former ideology and personnel chief, sat next to Song, chatting and helping the centenarian with his tea. There were some notable absences, including former president Jiang Zemin, 96, and former premier Zhu Rongji, 93. Both Jiang and Zhu missed the party’s centenary commemorations in July last year, raising speculation about their health. Also absent was disgraced former security chief Zhou Yongkang. For members of the media covering the event, there were more than a few Covid-19 restrictions to overcome before even getting to the hall. Only reporters who were fully vaccinated could register for the event, but they still had to be tested daily for signs of the virus. Journalists had to check in to a designated hotel at least two days in advance of the opening ceremony, and undergo “closed-loop management”, confining them to the hotel until after the event. Plastic barriers separated journalists in work and dining areas and reporters asking questions in press conferences had to do so via video link from a separate building. Another difference from five years ago was the notable drop in the number of members of non-mainland media covering the event, down to 900 from 1,818 in 2017.