A portrait of President Xi Jinping lined up alongside those of past Chinese leaders (from left) Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. Photo: AFP
‘Incomparable glory’ awaits China on world stage, Xi Jinping tells party congress
- By 2049, when the People’s Republic will hold centennial celebrations, China should become a leading power in all aspects, Xi tells delegates
- Shorter report speech seen as a nod to frail party elders as well as a sign of increased centralisation of power in hands of leader
