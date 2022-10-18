Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the 20th Communist Party congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AFP
exclusive | Bigger-than-expected changes loom as Xi Jinping shapes China’s top leadership at 20th Communist Party congress
- As many as four top positions on the Politburo Standing Committee could change hands and nearly half the Central Committee is expected to be replaced
- In Chinese politics, important decisions are often made behind closed doors before being communicated and endorsed at the formal meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the 20th Communist Party congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AFP