‘Never rest’: China’s Xi Jinping tells Communist Party to keep up campaign against corruption
- Party must keep ‘sounding the bugle’ against graft, Xi says to congress delegates meeting in Beijing
- More than 550 officials of ministerial level and above have been investigated in the past five years, graft buster says
President Xi Jinping says the party will continue to go after corrupt family members and aides of senior officials. Photo: Reuters