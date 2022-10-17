President Xi Jinping says the party will continue to go after corrupt family members and aides of senior officials. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

‘Never rest’: China’s Xi Jinping tells Communist Party to keep up campaign against corruption

  • Party must keep ‘sounding the bugle’ against graft, Xi says to congress delegates meeting in Beijing
  • More than 550 officials of ministerial level and above have been investigated in the past five years, graft buster says

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 6:57pm, 17 Oct, 2022

