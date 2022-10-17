There is zero tolerance in the Communist Party for senior cadres who collude with business, President Xi Jinping warned, pledging the toughest penalties for any offenders. “[We will] seriously deal with corruption intertwining political and economic problems,” Xi told party delegates attending the 20th national congress in Beijing on Sunday. “[We must] resolutely put a stop to collusion between cadres in leading positions who become the spokespersons or agents of interest groups and powerful cliques. “[We will] take resolute action to address the political and environmental damage caused by collusion between politics and business. “[We will] show absolutely no mercy for these people.” In recent years, the party’s anti-graft police have arrested dozens of senior officials accused of colluding with business – a crackdown that Xi’s comments indicate will continue or even gain momentum as he starts a new five-year term as the party’s boss, according to analysts. Xi made the comments at the start of the party congress, a twice-in-a-decade event, that is expected to elect a new Central Committee, the Communist Party’s top policymaking body, and endorse a norm-breaking third term for Xi as the general secretary. The cases of corruption in the top ranks of the party are legion. One high-profile case of collusion between senior cadres and business was Zhou Jiangyong , former party secretary of Hangzhou, China’s e-commerce hub in Zhejiang province. Zhou went on trial in April and is expected to be sentenced soon. According to a report by state news agency Xinhua, 54-year-old Zhou was accused of taking advantage of his position by taking huge bribes from dozens of businesses for almost two decades. Another prominent example was former Jiangsu province deputy party secretary Zhang Jinghua. Zhang was arrested in May and charged by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate in September, accused of taking bribes to grant government contracts to businesses and promote officials. He was also accused of “fabricating economic figures for personal promotion and meddling in market activities in violation of relevant rules”. A more recent example involves Tian Huiyu , president of China Merchants Bank for nine years before he was detained in April. The party’s anti-graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), announced early this month that Tian was being investigated over a series of allegations, including using “investment” and “financial management” as an excuse to illicit illegal gains. And in August, He Xingxiang, vice-governor of China Development Bank from 2014 to 2021, stood trial accused of accepting bribes, illegally extending loans and issuing illegal financial documents. He was also accused of trying to hide about 30 million yuan (US$4.1 million) in deposits in overseas bank accounts. A month later, Wang Bin, former chairman of China Life Insurance (Group) and a 30-year veteran of the finance sector, was charged with accepting bribes and hiding overseas bank deposits. According to the CCDI, Wang was also accused of flouting the party’s instructions to resolve financial risks. “He has created and magnified financial risks and engaged in corrupt activities [in the financial sector],” the commission said in a statement. Wang was also accused of helping his relatives to receive funds and projects. His brother Wang Qiang was an executive of China Huarong Asset Management, one of the country’s biggest state-owned financial asset management companies. Lai Xiaomin, Huarong’s former chairman, was executed in January last year for taking almost 1.8 billion yuan in bribes. Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said collusion between senior-ranking cadres and business was a chronic and deep-seated problem in China and Xi would continue the anti-corruption campaign to show the rank and file that he was committed to root it out. “[Fighting corruption] is one of his signature policies. So he will continue [the campaign] in order to show that he meant what he said in fighting corruption as he begins his third term as general secretary,” Wu said. He added that by pressing ahead, Xi also wanted to strike fear into the minds and hearts of the cadres, and instil loyalty among them. Additional reporting by Wendy Wu