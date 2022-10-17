Former Hangzhou party chief Zhou Jiangyong is accused of taking bribes from business for nearly two decades. Photo: Weibo
Former Hangzhou party chief Zhou Jiangyong is accused of taking bribes from business for nearly two decades. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Zero tolerance for corrupt Communist Party cadres with business links, Xi Jinping warns

  • On the verge of a third five-year term, Xi signals renewed focus on top party officials who become ‘agents of interest groups’
  • President’s pledge is a message to the rank and file, analyst says

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 10:33pm, 17 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Hangzhou party chief Zhou Jiangyong is accused of taking bribes from business for nearly two decades. Photo: Weibo
Former Hangzhou party chief Zhou Jiangyong is accused of taking bribes from business for nearly two decades. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE