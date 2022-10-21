The timing of British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation may play into the hands of China’s Communist Party during its national congress. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

How does the Truss political turmoil play into China’s take on Western decline?

  • As the UK’s battered image takes another hit, the timing of Liz Truss’ resignation may boost China’s narrative promoting one-party rule
  • Latest mayhem comes as China’s Communist Party holds its all-important national congress

Stella Chen
Updated: 7:34pm, 21 Oct, 2022

