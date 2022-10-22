Chinese President Xi Jinping is the most powerful political leader in the country since Deng Xiaoping. Photo: Xinhua
breaking | Retirement awaits China’s Li Keqiang and Wang Yang as Xi Jinping looks to next generation in unprecedented third term
- Communist veterans Li and Wang among those left off the list of the party’s Central Committee
- Departures leave Xi more room for his choice of team for the next five years and beyond
