China’s Communist Party has added “opposing and containing Taiwan independence” to its constitution, the first time such an explicit reference has been included in the document to address tensions around the island. The amendment was part of a resolution passed by more than 2,000 delegates at the party’s national congress on Saturday. The resolution also included a number of President Xi Jinping ’s signature policies and slogans, consolidating his power and influence. To better reflect “new achievements” under Xi’s leadership, the delegates agreed to add “new developments” in the past five years to the section on “ Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era ”. Also added to the constitution was a reference to further elevating the party’s status in public life, referring to “the party as the supreme leading power”, and urging it to “continue to strengthen the comprehensive leadership of the party”. The amendment came into effect on Saturday, it said, but the full text of the revised constitution has yet to be made public. The party’s constitution has been amended at every national congress since the organisation was established in 1921. It now includes the political theories of all the party’s paramount leaders, from Mao to Xi, and a revision in 1982 prohibiting personality cults. The resolution released on Saturday said there would be more references in the party’s constitution to “promoting the spirit of struggle” and “strengthening the ability to struggle”. “Struggle” is a term that has become more commonly used under Xi and most often means taking a tough stand on China’s core interests and the party’s challenges. The resolution also called on all 96 million party members to “profoundly understand” the “Two Establishes” – a reference to establishing Xi’s status as China’s “core” leader and establishing his political doctrine as the foundation of the future in the “New Era”. The “Two Establishes” , which first appeared in a resolution on history last year, elevates Xi’s position and governing philosophy to the same height as those of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Saturday’s resolution did not say whether the “Two Establishes” would be part of the amendment. What Xi Jinping’s shortened congress work report did not mention The addition against Taiwan independence was included in the constitution’s military section. It calls on the party to “resolutely oppose and contain Taiwan independence, and to promote peace and fair and just development”, helping China down the path of strengthening its military and promoting “unification of the motherland”. At the close of the congress on Saturday, Xi also called on all party members to abide by and implement the newly amended constitution. The process of revising the party’s constitution has been led by at least one member of the Politburo Standing Committee for the past 20 years. Wang Huning, the ideology tsar who is expected to be named head of the National People’s Congress amid a major leadership reshuffle on Sunday, briefed the party’s Central Committee earlier this month on the latest change. Amendments to the party’s constitution five years ago were seen as a major step by Xi to consolidate his power, with “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” incorporated as one of the party’s guiding principles. “Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military” was also added to the party’s constitution that year, becoming the only military term named after a leader in the document.