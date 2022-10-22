The list of new Central Committee members published after the 20th party congress reveals big changes to finance and economic representation and raises questions about how China will navigate a difficult period. Photo: Reuters
Economic and finance shake-up on China’s Central Committee heralds new era in face of global uncertainty
- The 20th party congress adopted development security, tech self-reliance and common prosperity as new overriding guidelines
- Reshuffle follows Central Committee retirements, banking crises and Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign but scope of changes prompts uncertainty
