Vice-premier Han Zheng, who has chaired the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs since 2018, was not among the 205 Central Committee members announced on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Key leaders of Beijing’s Hong Kong-Macau policies make way as China entrenches ‘one country, two systems’
- Vice-premier Han Zheng, chair of Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs since 2018, was not listed on new Central Committee
- Despite the make-up of the new team, their job is already clearly defined as ‘Hong Kong has entered a new era’, says analyst
