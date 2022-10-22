Vice-premier Han Zheng, who has chaired the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs since 2018, was not among the 205 Central Committee members announced on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Vice-premier Han Zheng, who has chaired the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs since 2018, was not among the 205 Central Committee members announced on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Key leaders of Beijing’s Hong Kong-Macau policies make way as China entrenches ‘one country, two systems’

  • Vice-premier Han Zheng, chair of Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs since 2018, was not listed on new Central Committee
  • Despite the make-up of the new team, their job is already clearly defined as ‘Hong Kong has entered a new era’, says analyst

William ZhengChris Lau
William Zheng and Chris Lau

Updated: 9:04pm, 22 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vice-premier Han Zheng, who has chaired the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs since 2018, was not among the 205 Central Committee members announced on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Vice-premier Han Zheng, who has chaired the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs since 2018, was not among the 205 Central Committee members announced on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE