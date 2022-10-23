Chen Quanguo tops the list of Chinese officials sanctioned by Western governments over Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Former Xinjiang party boss Chen Quanguo among surprise exits from China’s top leadership body
- At 66, Chen is still two years short of the unofficial retirement age for party and state leaders
- Central Committee roster points to increasingly malleable age norm to meet President Xi Jinping’s political needs, as forecast by observers
Chen Quanguo tops the list of Chinese officials sanctioned by Western governments over Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP