CPPCC chairman Wang Yang (left) and Premier Li Keqiang (centre) will not be part of President Xi Jinping’s core team for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shake-up at the top of China’s Communist Party as Xi Jinping starts new term
- Veterans Li Keqiang and Wang Yang are not among the names of the Central Committee announced at the close of the party congress
- But General Zhang Youxia and Wang Yi will stay on past the customary retirement age
CPPCC chairman Wang Yang (left) and Premier Li Keqiang (centre) will not be part of President Xi Jinping’s core team for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE