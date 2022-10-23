Xi Jinping pictured with members of the new Politburo Standing Committee on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
No obvious successor to Xi Jinping in Chinese Communist Party’s new leadership team
- His precedent-breaking third term as head of the party has also left the line of succession unclear
- The members of the new Politburo Standing Committee are unlikely to succeed Xi, who some observers believe wants to remain in power for some time to come
