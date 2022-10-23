President Xi Jinping and Li Qiang are the first to arrive as Politburo Standing Committee members file out to be introduced to the press following the 20th Communist Party congress, at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on October 23. Photo: Reuters
China’s Li Qiang shakes off Shanghai Covid chaos to enter Communist Party inner circle
- Li has decades of experience in regional economic management as well as a lot of trust and rapport with the president
- His promotion of high technology and innovation also corresponds with Xi Jinping’s priorities
President Xi Jinping and Li Qiang are the first to arrive as Politburo Standing Committee members file out to be introduced to the press following the 20th Communist Party congress, at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on October 23. Photo: Reuters