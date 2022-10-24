President Xi Jinping waves after delivering his speech as new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the press following the 20th Communist Party congress. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi ‘personally’ vetted selection of top Communist Party team, Xinhua says

  • Report marks first-ever confirmation by state media of Xi Jinping’s direct involvement in selection of Central Committee
  • Loyalty to Xi seen as top criteria, alongside ability to bypass Western sanctions with hi-tech breakthroughs, lengthy article says

Josephine Ma
Updated: 9:00am, 24 Oct, 2022

