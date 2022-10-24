Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua has been called “Little Hu” because his career path resembles that of former Chinese president Hu Jintao. Photo: AP
China’s Hu Chunhua loses Politburo seat, raising doubts about political future

  • Former rising star who was expected to secure a Standing Committee seat now poised to lose vice-premier position in eyebrow-raising demotion
  • Move comes as a surprise as he is nine years shy of unofficial retirement age and has been a loyal enforcer of Xi Jinping’s poverty alleviation project

Stella Chen
Updated: 12:05pm, 24 Oct, 2022

