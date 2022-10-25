The US-China feud has become increasingly acrimonious. Photo: Shutterstock
The US-China feud has become increasingly acrimonious. Photo: Shutterstock
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Shi Jiangtao

Why China and the US are denying their feud has become a new cold war

  • Washington’s refusal to accept the narrative could be partly because it doesn’t want to be seen to be forcing allies and partners to take a side
  • Beijing appears to have started preparing for a cold war by making changes to its official narrative on the nation’s development

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 7:11pm, 25 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US-China feud has become increasingly acrimonious. Photo: Shutterstock
The US-China feud has become increasingly acrimonious. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE