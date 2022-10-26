Members of the Communist Party have been urged to learn about its achievements under President Xi Jinping’s leadership by the new-look Politburo at its first meeting. Photo: Kyodo
China’s Politburo wastes no time spreading Xi’s party congress message
- Study and propaganda for grass-roots members on the political meeting’s ‘spirit’ is now ‘primary task’ for party and country
- Momentum for the education push accelerated by Central Committee and series of explanatory articles from state news agency Xinhua
