Members of the Communist Party have been urged to learn about its achievements under President Xi Jinping’s leadership by the new-look Politburo at its first meeting. Photo: Kyodo
China’s Politburo wastes no time spreading Xi’s party congress message

  • Study and propaganda for grass-roots members on the political meeting’s ‘spirit’ is now ‘primary task’ for party and country
  • Momentum for the education push accelerated by Central Committee and series of explanatory articles from state news agency Xinhua

Stella Chen
Updated: 8:45pm, 26 Oct, 2022

