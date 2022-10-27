Taiwanese military jets fly over Taipei during Taiwan’s Double Tenth celebration on October 10. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese military jets fly over Taipei during Taiwan’s Double Tenth celebration on October 10. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Taiwan officials increase rhetoric against Beijing following end of 20th party congress

  • Taipei’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party seeks to focus on security ahead of local elections in November
  • But such remarks fuel animosity and might trigger unintentional incidents that could undermine cross-strait peace, analysts say

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese military jets fly over Taipei during Taiwan’s Double Tenth celebration on October 10. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese military jets fly over Taipei during Taiwan’s Double Tenth celebration on October 10. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE