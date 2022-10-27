Li Shulei, formerly No 2 in the central propaganda department, has been confirmed as Communist Party propaganda chief. Among his first tasks was to present a report on the recent 20th party congress. Photo: CCTV
Politburo newcomer and Xi protégé confirmed as China’s new propaganda chief before presenting summary of 20th party congress
- Li Shulei, 58, reported on the five-yearly party conclave to Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress
- Li will enforce Xi Jinping’s vision on ideology, films, internet and media and is expected to spearhead Beijing’s drive to shape global narrative about China
