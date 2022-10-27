Li Shulei, formerly No 2 in the central propaganda department, has been confirmed as Communist Party propaganda chief. Among his first tasks was to present a report on the recent 20th party congress. Photo: CCTV
Li Shulei, formerly No 2 in the central propaganda department, has been confirmed as Communist Party propaganda chief. Among his first tasks was to present a report on the recent 20th party congress. Photo: CCTV
China /  Politics

Politburo newcomer and Xi protégé confirmed as China’s new propaganda chief before presenting summary of 20th party congress

  • Li Shulei, 58, reported on the five-yearly party conclave to Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress
  • Li will enforce Xi Jinping’s vision on ideology, films, internet and media and is expected to spearhead Beijing’s drive to shape global narrative about China

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 2:35pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Shulei, formerly No 2 in the central propaganda department, has been confirmed as Communist Party propaganda chief. Among his first tasks was to present a report on the recent 20th party congress. Photo: CCTV
Li Shulei, formerly No 2 in the central propaganda department, has been confirmed as Communist Party propaganda chief. Among his first tasks was to present a report on the recent 20th party congress. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE