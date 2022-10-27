Some experts and activists in China are concerned by the government’s rhetoric about women’s traditional roles. Photo: Reuters
Some experts and activists in China are concerned by the government’s rhetoric about women’s traditional roles. Photo: Reuters
China's population
China /  Politics

As China’s birth rate drops, authorities call newlyweds about baby plans

  • In now-deleted Weibo post, social media users say local officials have asked about pregnancy status, conception plans and prenatal vitamins
  • China aims to boost births as population teeters on the brink of shrinking and zero-Covid policy dampens desire to have children

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:21pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Some experts and activists in China are concerned by the government’s rhetoric about women’s traditional roles. Photo: Reuters
Some experts and activists in China are concerned by the government’s rhetoric about women’s traditional roles. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE