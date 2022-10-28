Chen Jining is set to take on the job of Shanghai party boss, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing mayor Chen Jining tipped for ‘surprise’ promotion to top job in Shanghai
- Chen arrived in Shanghai on Thursday evening and an announcement is expected on Friday, according to sources
- Appointment seen as part of President Xi Jinping’s strategy to put people with strong scientific backgrounds into key roles
