Chen Jining is set to take on the job of Shanghai party boss, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. Photo: Simon Song
Chen Jining is set to take on the job of Shanghai party boss, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Politics

Beijing mayor Chen Jining tipped for ‘surprise’ promotion to top job in Shanghai

  • Chen arrived in Shanghai on Thursday evening and an announcement is expected on Friday, according to sources
  • Appointment seen as part of President Xi Jinping’s strategy to put people with strong scientific backgrounds into key roles

Josephine MaWilliam Zheng
Josephine Ma and William Zheng

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chen Jining is set to take on the job of Shanghai party boss, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. Photo: Simon Song
Chen Jining is set to take on the job of Shanghai party boss, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE