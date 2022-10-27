President Xi Jinping with members of China’s new Politburo Standing Committee in Yanan, in northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: CCTV
President Xi Jinping with members of China’s new Politburo Standing Committee in Yanan, in northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: CCTV
China /  Politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping takes core team on visit to Communist Party revolutionary base

  • Xi pledges to carry forward the fighting spirit of former revolutionaries during visit to Yanan with Politburo Standing Committee members
  • Group trips by top party leaders, while rare, have become more common under Xi

Echo XieJun Mai
Echo Xie and Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping with members of China’s new Politburo Standing Committee in Yanan, in northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: CCTV
President Xi Jinping with members of China’s new Politburo Standing Committee in Yanan, in northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE