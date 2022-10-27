President Xi Jinping with members of China’s new Politburo Standing Committee in Yanan, in northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: CCTV
Chinese President Xi Jinping takes core team on visit to Communist Party revolutionary base
- Xi pledges to carry forward the fighting spirit of former revolutionaries during visit to Yanan with Politburo Standing Committee members
- Group trips by top party leaders, while rare, have become more common under Xi
President Xi Jinping with members of China’s new Politburo Standing Committee in Yanan, in northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: CCTV