Chen Miner has been appointed party secretary of Tianjin municipality, near Beijing. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Xi protégé Chen Miner tipped to move sideways to Tianjin after missing out on promotion at Communist Party congress
- Promotion to the apex of power eluded the 62-year-old in reshuffle but observers say he is still likely to make it to the top team in another five years
- Chen’s close working relationship with Xi Jinping and fast rise through party ranks led many overseas analysts to regard him as a possible successor
